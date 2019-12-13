The American isn't endearing himself to the Australian fans this week at Royal Melbourne

WATCH: Patrick Reed Makes Shovel Gesture To Presidents Cup Crowd

Patrick Reed has had plenty of attention on him this week at the Presidents Cup after a controversial two-stroke penalty at last week’s Hero World Challenge.

The American improved his lie in a waste area by moving sand on two occasions, prompting criticism from fellow pros and on social media.

On the first tee at the Presidents Cup on Thursday, one crowd member yelled, “Patrick are you really going to make your caddy carry 14 clubs and a shovel?”

And then in the second round he made a shovel gesture to fans after one shouted “miss” whilst his putt was on its way to the hole.

This clearly riled up Reed – watch the incident below:

The PGA Tour called it Reed “having some fun with the crowd”, although both the PGA Tour and Reed have been criticised for making light of breaking the rules.

Former World No.1 Lee Westwood simply replied “Really???”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Reed said after Wednesday’s opening round that the reception from the crowd was “exactly what I expected”, but he let the crowd get to him on this occasion during day two.

The 2018 Masters champion and Webb Simpson lost their foursomes match 3&2 to Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman.

Related: Cameron Smith on his and Reed’s relationship – “Little bit of tension”

Leishman said before the week that the crowd had plenty of “ammo” on Reed after the Hero World Challenge incident.

Reed and Simpson also lost on day one, losing on the last to Hideki Matsuyama and CT Pan.

The Americans trail 6.5 – 3.5 after two days at the Presidents Cup, which is the first time that has happened since 2005.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: Rory McIlroy defends Reed over two-stroke penalty

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram