The Texan won his eighth PGA Tour title thanks to a superb final round in Mexico

Patrick Reed Wins WGC-Mexico Championship

Patrick Reed made four birdies on the back nine to pip Bryson DeChambeau and win his eighth PGA Tour title at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

It was an incredible leaderboard on Sunday at Chapultepec with the likes of Reed, DeChambeau, McIlroy, Rahm and Van Rooyen all in with a shout of winning.

It was Reed who got the job done after what has been a superb run of golf dating back to last summer.

The Texan now has nine top 10s in his last 22 starts, including his win here in Mexico and at Liberty National in the The Northern Trust in September.

He has now moved back inside the world’s top 10, up to 8th, with his second win in this tournament after winning at Doral in 2014.

The 29-year-old outlasted a very strong field in Mexico with a closing four under 67, featuring a stretch of three consecutive birdies at the 15th, 16th and 17th.

That was after an opening birdie and another on the 12th with the rest pars after some sublime up-and-downs.

Reed needed just 98 putts for the four tournament days and was +11.824 on the field in Strokes Gained: Putting.

He also had 45 one-putts for the week, the most by a PGA Tour winner in more than 30 years.

He knew he could afford to bogey the 18th and still win and that’s what he did after a wayward tee shot.

Still, that was enough for PGA Tour title number eight and $1.82m.

It was once again a show of the 2018 Masters champion’s mental strength after Brooks Koepka’s comments on the eve of the tournament about Reed’s two stroke penalty at the Hero World Challenge in December.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Reed wasn’t up for talking about anything other than golf, though, in his post-tournament press conference.

“I felt like I had something to prove to myself coming into this week because I feel like I’ve been playing some really solid golf and just haven’t quite gotten over that hump to get the W, with losing in a playoff [to Justin Thomas in Hawaii] and then to feel like I played some solid golf at Torrey,” he said.

“But then coming into this week, I knew we were in a good pattern and I knew all I needed to do was continue to try to improve on my golf game, but at the same time just block out all the noise, no matter what it was.

“I feel like I’ve been able to do that really well throughout my career, and growing up I’ve always been able to kind of, when I get inside the ropes around the golf course, just focus on what I need to do, and that’s play golf.”

WGC-Mexico Championship Leaderboard –

1 Patrick Reed -18

2 Bryson DeChambeau -17

3 Jon Rahm -15

3 Erik Van Rooyen -15

5 Rory McIlroy -14

6 Hideki Matsuyama -13

6 Justin Thomas -13

Trending On Golf Monthly

6 Tyrrell Hatton -13

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram