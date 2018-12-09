Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman win QBE Shootout

Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman fired a final round 61 to win the QBE Shootout by a single shot from Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo.

A final round 61 was enough for Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman to win the QBE Shootout at Tiburon GC in Florida by a single stroke from Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo of Argentina.

Kizzire and Harman, who was a late replacement in the tournament for Davis Love III, began the final round tied for the lead with McDowell and Grillo and Charley Hoffman and Gary Woodland.

Playing round three in better-ball format, it looked as though McDowell and Grillo might claim the win when they posted seven straight birdies from the 11th. But an eagle from Kizzire on the 17th hole saw the American pair leapfrog the leaders.

McDowell and Grillo needed a birdie on the last hole and McDowell gave himself a good chance. But the 2010 US Open champ missed from 10 feet. Harman then played a solid second to the home hole and two putted for a par and the win.

McDowell and Grillo finished one shot back in second with three pairs a further stroke back in a tie for third: Luke List and Charles Howell III, Kevin Na and Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland and Charley Hoffman.

QBE Shootout

Tiburon GC, Naples, Florida

7-9 December

Purse: $3,400,000 Par: 72

1 Patton Kizzire (USA) 59 66 61 186

Brian Harman (USA)

2 Graeme McDowell (NIR 59 66 62 187

Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

T3 Luke List (USA) 61 66 61 188

Charles Howell III (USA)

T3 Kevin Na (USA) 59 67 62 188

Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

T3 Gary Woodland (USA) 61 64 63 188

Charley Hoffman (USA)

