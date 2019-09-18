The Englishman says that one his main goals is to represent Great Britain in Tokyo next year

Paul Casey: Olympics Would Be One Of My Career Highlights

Paul Casey says that representing Great Britain at the Olympics in Tokyo next year would be one his career highlights.

The 14-time European Tour winner narrowly missed out on the team in 2016 but is making it a priority to qualify next year.

Casey, 42, says that his only chance to compete in the Olympics would be next year and that he will work his schedule, and ‘play the game’, in order to qualify.

“I’d love to be at the Olympics, that would be something really special,” he said.

“I think I’ve only got one more chance at it, I’ll be 43 next summer when the Olympics takes place.”

In order to qualify, Casey must be one of Great Britain’s top two players in the world rankings, unless there are more than two in the world’s top 15.

If there are four Brits in the world’s top 15 by the cut-off date, GB will take four players, or three if there are three.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“So my goal is very much to be top 15 in the world and lock up a place on the Great Britain team probably alongside Rosey, Tommy, it could be Fitzy or Matt Wallace, it could be anybody.

“I’m not assuming they’re gonna drop in the world rankings so I need to stay up there

“Yeah Olympics in Tokyo at 43 would be honestly be one of the highlights of my career representing Great Britain.

“I’ll tweak it [his schedule] if I need to. I’ll play the game if I need to.

“I think the world ranking system is good, it’s fair because the guys are ranked where they should be ranked but we all know the system can be a bit quirky sometimes, you skip a week, you move up or whatever it is.

Trending On Golf Monthly

“I’ll hold my hand up, I will play the system if I have to to make that top 15.”