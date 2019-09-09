The Englishman putted over a bug during the Porsche European Open which taught us all a new Rule we didn't know...

Paul Casey Survives Bug-Related Rules Scare

Paul Casey won his 14th European Tour title with a one stroke victory at the Porsche European Open in Germany.

However, the Englishman could have been made to re-take a putt during the second round after it hit an insect.

The 42-year-old holed a putt but it rolled over a tiny caterpillar, which is against the Rules if Casey knew it was there.

However, as the bug was so small he had no idea and the putt stood.

Watch the video from the European Tour here –

This is extremely complicated and part of Rule 11.1-b along with Exception 2 and then a clarification.

The Rule is as follows –

Rule 11.1-B Exception 2 -When Ball Played from Putting Green Accidentally Hits Any Person, Animal or Movable Obstruction (Including Another Ball in Motion) on Putting Green: The stroke does not count and the original ball or another ball must be replaced on its original spot.

However, as Casey did not know the bug was there, this takes into account a clarification.

The clarification says it is: “to be applied using the “known or virtually certain” standard. Therefore, if there is knowledge or conclusive evidence that the ball played from the putting green accidentally hit a person, animal or movable obstruction on the putting green, the stroke does not count.”

There is also a clarification that confirms that insects and indeed animals.

Again, as Casey didn’t have any knowledge or conclusive evidence at the time that he was putting over the insect, he did not have to replay his putt.

“I putted the ball, when I looked up the ball was going at the hole, just crept in left edge,” Casey said.

“And he’s [Rules Official] just showed me the video, it actually ran straight over the poor bug, hopefully I didn’t hurt him.

“If you knowingly hit an animal, and a bug is considered an animal, during the course of a stroke certainly on the putting green, you have to replay it.

“I didn’t knowingly hit it, so i’m alright but yeah almost a Rules infraction and I had no clue.

“Ants and bugs and beatles, we’ve got to protect them.”