Paul Casey Wins 14th European Tour Title At European Open

Paul Casey won his 14th European Tour title and first in five years at the Porsche European Open.

The Englishman shot a bogey-free 66 (-6) to beat Matthias Schwaab, Robert MacIntyre and Bernd Ritthammer by one at Green Eagle Golf Courses.

Casey birdied the 2nd, 6th and 8th to go out in three under and was the clutch down the stretch with birdies at the 13th, 16th and 17th.

His putt on 16 was huge after an average pitch shot on the par-5 before a 10-12 footer on the par-3 17th to seal the deal.

The new World No.14 hit the par-5 18th in two but three-putted from distance before home favourite Bernd Ritthammer left his birdie putt in the jaws to miss out.

36-hole leader Robert MacIntyre recorded his third runner-up of the season after narrowly missing out in Germany.

The Scot held the lead after 54-holes with Ritthammer and shot four under on Sunday but his two over 74 in the third round ultimately cost him.

MacIntyre needed an eagle down the last to force a playoff but could only birdie after coming up just short with his approach.

Bernd Wiesberger was 5th after a final round of eight under that included nine birdies in his final 11 holes.

It is Casey’s 14th European Tour victory and second win of the season after his Valspar Championship triumph in March.

The 42-year-old now has 20 pro titles.

“I get emotional at every victory but this year has been so fantastic,” he said.

“This is an incredibly prestigious trophy that has a lot of history to it on the European Tour so I’m over the moon.

“I’m happy to be the Porsche European Open champion.”

Porsche European Open Leaderboard:

1 Paul Casey -14 (-6)

2 Matthias Schwab -13 (-6)

2 Robert MacIntyre -13 (-4)

2 Bernd Ritthammer -13 (-4)

5 Bernd Wiesberger -12 (-8)

6 Romain Wattel -11 (-8)

7 Guido Migliozzi -10 (-5)

7 Pablo Larrazabal -10 (-3)

9 Ashley Chesters -9 (-5)

9 Niklas Lemke -9 (-5)