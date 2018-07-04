Sam Locke works in the cafe at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre and turned up for his shift the day after qualifying for The Open

Paul Lawrie Golf Centre Coffee Shop Worker Qualifies For Open

Sam Locke qualified for The Open yesterday at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian and celebrated with a shift in the cafe where he works part-time at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre today.

The 19-year-old is the Scottish Amateur champion will tee it up at Carnoustie this month after winning the final qualifier with rounds of 69 and 66.

Related: Open Final Qualifying Round Up – Retief Goosen comes through at Prince’s

He is coached by his father who coached his now-mentor Paul Lawrie, who won The Open the last time it was at Carnoustie in 1999.

The Open tweeted confirmation that Sam did indeed turn up for work today:

Lawrie replied to the tweet saying, “He makes a mean latte does our Sam. He’s got loads of time to prepare btw He’s a top lad who deserves all the plaudits coming his way.”

After his round Locke said, “I can’t wait to be playing in The Open. I’ve always wanted to play in that event so, to qualify for it at my first attempt, I’m obviously delighted.

“I can’t wait for Carnoustie. I played there for the first time about a month ago in an R&A event for patrons – and I shot level par. I’d take that again!”