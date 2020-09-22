Make sure you know how to watch the upcoming match between four of the world's best players.

Payne’s Valley Cup Live Stream: Woods/JT v Rory/Rose

With the US Open concluding only a few days ago Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose have all turned their attention to fundraising this week for a Payne’s Valley Cup match which will see the American pair take on the Europeans.

The charity benefitting from this event is the Payne Stewart Family Foundation which that supports beneficiaries that were vitally important to the late Stewart, including Kids Across America, the AJGA and The First Tee.

Additionally the match will commemorate the grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge, a course designed by Tiger and his TGR Design team.

“Payne’s Valley is the first public golf course that I have designed. I couldn’t be prouder of how it turned out,” said Woods. “It was an honour for me and my TGR Design team to work with Johnny Morris and Big Cedar Lodge on this spectacular golf course. I am thrilled that it will be featured during the Payne’s Valley Cup.”

The 18-hole event will cover all the formats that usually feature in a Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to take place this week. Best ball will be used for the first six holes before switching from foursomes to alternate shot for holes seven to 12.

The last six holes will then be played in singles, with a closest to the pin competition on the 202-yard “Johnny Morris 19th hole” also taking place and being used as a tiebreaker if needed.

It should be an awesome event of top quality golf and fundraising so below are all the details on how you can watch it.

Watch Payne’s Valley Cup Live

Golf coverage in the US is this week is on NBC’s Golf Channel offshoot.

In the UK, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass costs just £33.99 a month and is the best way to watch the golf without committing to a long contract.

Payne’s Valley Cup Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2020 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

Additionally given the match will only be televised on a select few channels, then a VPN could be the best way to go if you are finding it difficult to locate the channel that is televising it in your country.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch Golf anywhere with ExpressVPN Watch Golf with ExpressVPN - 30 Day Free Trial Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

Payne’s Valley Cup Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is on the Golf Channel.

September 22nd – 3pm-7pm Golf Channel

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise the charity match.

You can also access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

Watch Golf Live with FuboTV Watch Golf with FuboTV Created with sports fans in mind, fuboTV now offers 100+ Sports, Entertainment and News Channels including NBCGolf, GolfTV and CBS Sports Network, so there’s something for everyone, especially Golf Fans. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

Payne’s Valley Cup Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

Live TV Coverage of the match will be on Sky Sports (Timings BST subject to change)

September 22nd – 8pm-midnight Sky Sports

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action from the event.

If you do not have Sky, then a Now TV Sky Sports Pass is an excellent alternative. You can get a day or monthly pass to Sky Sports so not only would you get the golf but also football, cricket, Formula 1 and a whole host of other sporting events. It will also stream on pretty much every modern device too.

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

Payne’s Valley Cup Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

Live TV Coverage is on the Golf Channel Canada (Timings Eastern subject to change)

September 22nd – 3pm-7pm Golf Channel

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

Payne’s Valley Cup Live Stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Live TV Coverage of the match will be on Sky Sports NZ. The channel will be Sky Sports 6 (Timings BST subject to change)

September 23rd – 6am-10am Sky Sports NZ

In New Zealand, Sky Sports NZ should be your first port of call.

If you do not have Sky, then a Now TV Sky Sports Pass is an excellent alternative. You can get a day or monthly pass to Sky Sports so not only would you get the golf but also football, cricket, Formula 1 and a whole host of other sporting events. It will also stream on pretty much every modern device too.

