The field includes Fleetwood, DJ, Day, Mickelson and Scott as Pebble hosts in its 100th year ahead of the US Open returning in June

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview, TV Times

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am returns this week, marking the final event of the West Coast Swing before the Tour heads south to Mexico and then east to Florida.

The tournament is always a fan favourite, with big names from the golf world, big names from the celebrity world and some of the greatest courses on the planet on show.

This year, the field is once again strong and is headlined by Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Jason Day and Phil Mickelson.

The field also includes viral social media sensation Hosung Choi who has received a sponsors invitation into the event.

The Korean will surely provide some entertainment for US and European golf fans who won’t have had the chance to see much of him outside of the social media landscape.

Last year, Ted Potter Jr won his second PGA Tour title by three from Day, DJ, Mickelson and Chez Reavie.

The event takes place across three courses – Pebble Beach, Monterrey Peninsula CC and Spyglass Hill – with the final day hosted at Pebble.

It’s a huge year for Pebble Beach which celebrates its 100th anniversary. The course will be on our screens later in the year when it hosts the US Open for the sixth time.

The weather looks fairly mild for the week with temperatures peaking at around 13 degrees celsius and breezy conditions forecast.

Winning scores have ranged from -11 to -22 in the last decade. Brandt Snedeker’s 2015 total of 265 (-22) is the record.