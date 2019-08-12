The Englishman has apologised to the Golfing Scientist for calling him a "twit"

Pepperell Apologises For Calling DeChambeau A “Single Minded Twit”

Bryson DeChambeau was at the centre of a slow play social media storm this weekend when a video of him taking 2 minutes 20 seconds to hit a putt went viral.

Many of his peers commented on the Twitter video, which had over 2.5 million views, including two-time European Tour winner Eddie Pepperell.

Pepperell wrote: “Just look at Tommy and Justin, both looking completely bored. Slow players do this to their playing partners making the game less enjoyable. Problem is, the unaffected single minded twit in this instance, doesn’t care much for others.”

The “unaffected single minded twit” Pepperell was referring to was Bryson DeChambeau and the Golfing Scientist wasn’t unhappy with that as well as many “hurtful” comments on social media.

“Eddie Pepperell, not fair to say,” DeChambeau said.

“I would love to speak to him personally and talk about it, because I played with him, actually, at WGC Mexico.

“We can talk about that time that we played it in.”

Pepperell has since apologised for referring to DeChambeau as a “twit”, saying it was “unnecessary and something I shouldn’t have said.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

The video of DeChambeau has had over 1,300 replies with many of his peers commenting.

“All the governing bodies need to come together and find a solution. It ruins the game for players, fans that watch live plus at home on TV. Something needs to be done and done now,” Ross Fisher said.

Rich Beem wrote: “THIS HAS GOT TO STOP!!!!! @PGATOUR if you don’t do something about this, SHAME ON YOU!!! As a member, I’m OUTRAGED you can tolerate this. You talk about “protecting the field”, then protect it by penalizing/DQing this type of behavior!! ENOUGH!!!”

Ian Poulter responded to a comment from a PGA Pro who said that slow play was the reason he has lost interest in watching golf.

Trending On Golf Monthly

“Andrew I’m sorry you’ve stopped watching the @PGATOUR. There are a few players that continually disrespect their fellow pro’s and continue to break the rules without a conscience. It should be self policed but clearly this won’t happen.. so disappointing it hasn’t been stopped,” Poulter wrote.