Cowen did not hold back on his comments regarding Matt Wallace's treatment of caddie Dave McNeilly at the BMW International Open

Pete Cowen: Matt Wallace A Complete Idiot

Matt Wallace has been paired with Tiger Woods for the opening two rounds at the 148th Open Championship in what will be two of the biggest days in the Englishman’s young professional career.

However, his Open week may have been ever-so-slightly tarnished after some comments made from legendary teacher Pete Cowen.

Cowen, who currently coaches US Open champion Gary Woodland and Henrik Stenson among others, said that Wallace should receive a ban for his behaviour towards his caddie at the BMW International Open.

The four-time European Tour winner has come under fire in recent weeks after venting frustration at the British Masters where he bashed his putter on the 18th green and even more so for the incident in Germany.

The Englishman did apologise and it didn’t appear to affect the strong relationship he and caddie Dave McNeilly have.

Speaking to the Times, Cowen said of Wallace, “He is a complete idiot and the European Tour has to do something about it.

“A b——–g is no good, a fine is no good.

“He needs a ban. It’s a form of cheating because you’re putting your opponent off.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“The best thing would have been if his caddie had dropped his bag — I’d have chucked it in the bloody lake — but that wouldn’t do Dave McNeilly any good.”

Related: Pete Cowen Exclusive Interview: The King of Swing

Wallace’s agent Chubby Chandler has hit back at Cowen’s comments.

“It’s a shame on the eve of Matt playing with Tiger at such a special event that something has come up for which Matt has already apologised and signified that he is and has been addressing,” Chandler told the Telegraph Sport.

“Matt is determined to control his emotions and has been working with Dr Steve McGregor on the issue and the pair are already confident they have made great strides, together with input from Dave.

“He’s a good kid who hasn’t smashed up markers or abused officials unlike some other players and to say he should be banned is utterly ridiculous.

“It’s funny, I remember a young player who I was on Tour with in the 70s who was renowned for his tantrums and snapping clubs. His name was Pete Cowen.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: Open Championship tee times – 1st and 2nd rounds