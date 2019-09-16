The Norwegian holed the winning putt at Gleneagles as Europe won 14.5-13.5

Pettersen Holes Solheim Cup Winning Putt Then Retires

Suzann Pettersen birdied the 18th hole to win the Solheim Cup for Europe by the narrowest of margins on what was one of the greatest days in the history of the match.

The Norwegian, Catriona Matthew’s most controversial wildcard pick, had around 8ft on the 18th for birdie to win just moments after Bronte Law got Europe to 13.5 points with a victory on the 17th over Ally McDonald.

Moments before, Marina Alex had a birdie putt on the 18th vs Pettersen that would have guaranteed USA 14 points and see the trophy return Stateside.

It just slipped by the right side before Pettersen holed, justifying her captain’s pick and rounding off her playing career in the best way possible.

“She got a bit of stick for getting that pick, but it shows she was the right one,” European captain Catriona Matthew said in the aftermath.

“For it to come down to the last game was amazing. I could barely watch, it’s far worse watching.

“Everyone will remember that final putt but we had to get there. It’s been a great week, with great performances throughout the team.”

Pettersen, who had come out of retirement after having a baby, confirmed that she will go back to retirement.

“I think this is a perfect closure,” Pettersen said.

“A nice ‘the end’ for [my] professional career. It doesn’t get any better.

“Life’s changed so much for me over the last year. He’s [her son Herman] obviously the biggest thing that’s ever happened for me. But now I know what it feels like to win as a mum. I’m going to leave it like that.”

As well as Pettersen, Europe’s stars for the week were Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, who both won 4 out of 4 matches, as well as Bronte Law who won that all-important point vs Ally McDonald.

The entire match was on a knife-point in those latter stages and Juli Inkster’s USA side featuring six rookies put up a great fight.

Solheim Cup singles results –

Carlota Ciganda (EUR) def. Danielle Kang (USA), 1 up

Nelly Korda (USA) def. Caroline Hedwall (EUR), 2 up

Georgia Hall (EUR) def. Lexi Thompson (USA), 2 and 1

Celine Boutier (EUR) def. Annie Park (USA), 2 and 1

Angel Yin (USA) def. Azahara Munoz (EUR), 2 and 1

Charley Hull (EUR) halved with Megan Khang (USA)

Lizette Salas (USA) def. Anne van Dam (EUR), 1 up

Jessica Korda (USA) def. Caroline Masson (EUR), 3 and 2

Brittany Altomare (USA) def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (EUR), 5 and 4

Suzann Pettersen (EUR) def. Marina Alex (USA), 1 up

Bronte Law (EUR) def. Ally McDonald (USA), 2 and 1

Anna Nordqvist (EUR) def. Morgan Pressel (USA), 4 and 3