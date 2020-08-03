The first Major of the year will take place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco

PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

Finally! After waiting for over a year we have a Major golf tournament to enjoy. The PGA Championship is the first Major of the season being played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Brooks Koepka is going for the threepeat having won the event back in 2019 and 2018 – he is 10/1 to win the event again with William Hill.

Other favourites for the event includes last week’s winner and new world number one, and also the last person before Koepka to win this event, 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas (10/1 with Bet365).

While Jon Rahm (14/1 with Betfred) and Bryson Dechambeau (16/1 with Betfair) are also well fancied.

The course is not overly long at just over 7,200 yards – but the fairways look to be slim and there is thick rough so it should suit players whose games are built around accuracy and consistency.

The GM Tipster correctly picked Justin Thomas to win last week! So is in great form going into the first Major of the year – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Rory McIlroy 5 points each way at 14/1 with William Hill Feel he is coming into the event under less pressure than usual. Won the WGC World Matchplay here in 2015, but hasn’t done much since return from lockdown. Shot 67 in the final round of the St Jude Invitational last week so he will be happy about where his game is at. William Hill is offering 2 £15 bets when you place a first bet of £10.

Webb Simpson 3 points each way at 30/1 with Betfair – The American has had two wins in his last 7 starts – is up to number 4 in the world rankings – 12th last week. Won his only Major at the Olympic Club – which is pretty much next door to TPC Harding Park. Without doubt he is overpriced if you can get him at these odds. Get £20 in Free Bets for every £50 you bet, and you can do this up to 5 times for a whopping £100 in Free Bets.

Tiger Woods 2 points each way at 40/1 with Betfair – Has had huge success on this course in the past especially at the 2009 Presidents Cup where he won all five of his points at that event and the 2005 WGC American Express Championship where he defeated John Daly in a play-off. Coming into the event under the radar (as much as that is possible for him). Get £20 in Free Bets for every £50 you bet, and you can do this up to 5 times for a whopping £100 in Free Bets.

Matthew Fitzpatrick 2 points each way at 45/1 with Bet365 I believe his game is absolutely ideal for this course – fairways and green all the way. Has had back-to-back top 10 finishes – I think he has the best chance of any Englishman to win this week. What’s more, Bet365 will match your first deposit up to £100, so you could get up to £100 in Free Bet credits.

Gary Woodland 2 points each way at 50/1 with Betfred The 2019 US Open Champ was runner up to Rory McIlroy here in 2015 at the WGC World Matchplay. Has missed just one cut in over a year now and has four top 10s this season. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Louis Oosthuizen 1 point each way at 100/1 with Betfair Shocked to see him available at this price, the South African was 6th last week and got to the quarter finals of the WGC World Match Play here in 2015. No brainer! Get £20 in Free Bets for every £50 you bet, and you can do this up to 5 times for a whopping £100 in Free Bets.

