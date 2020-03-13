The PGA Tour has cancelled all of its golf through the Valero Texas Open.

PGA Tour Cancels Players Championship And Several Other Tournaments

The situation regarding the Coronavirus has developed extremely quickly over the past day or so in terms of sport, and golf has definitely not been immune.

Yesterday the PGA Tour announced they would be continuing to host all of its events but there would be no fans on site, however they have now gone one step further and cancelled The Players Championship and all golf across its tours through the Valero Texas Open.

That means as things stand right now The Players Championship, Valspar Championship, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, and also the Valero Texas Open are all the PGA Tour events that have all been cancelled.

Given The Masters is just a week after the Valero Texas Open, the first Major of the year is next in line to get the chop but this has not been confirmed yet.

Here is the full statement made by the PGA Tour;

“It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of The Players Championship.

“We have also decided to cancel all PGA Tour events – across all of our Tours – in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open.

“We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavouring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”

