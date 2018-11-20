The Zozo Championship will see the PGA Tour host an event in Japan for the first time next year

New PGA Tour Event In Japan Confirmed For 2019

The PGA Tour has announced that it will host a tournament in Japan for the very first time next year.

The tournament, known as the Zozo Championship, will be co-sanctioned with the Japan Golf Tour and feature 10 players from that circuit as well as 60 from the PGA Tour plus eight special exemptions.

It will take place towards the end of October, replacing the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, and will join the PGA Tour’s Asian Swing along with the CJ Cup in South Korea and the WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

The Zozo Championship will see a huge purse of $9.75m, bigger than every single event on the PGA Tour outside of the Players, WGCs and majors.

The purse is $2.75m bigger than the CIMB Classic which it has replaced.

It may be early in the season for the PGA Tour, but it is very hard not to see the world’s best turning up.