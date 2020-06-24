World No.4 Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship after his caddie tested positive

PGA Tour In Crisis As Multiple Players And Caddies Test Positive For Covid-19

The PGA Tour is in crisis after yet more positive Covid-19 test results and withdrawals.

Former World No.1 Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from The Travelers Championship this week after his caddie Ricky Elliott tested positive for Covid-19.

Elliott is said to have recently attended a funeral with Graeme McDowell’s caddie, who also tested positive.

Koepka told Golfweek, who originally published the story; “I’m going to pull out to protect everybody else. I think it’s the right thing to do.

“I don’t want to risk anyone’s life if they have respiratory issues or underlying conditions. The only way this Tour can continue is if guys to do this sort of thing and be proactive about it.”

“Ricky has my full support in this. I feel bad for him,” the four-time major winner said.

“We have got to do everything we can to not spread it. We have to protect the field. That’s the reason we have these rules.”

Elliott tested positive for the virus on Wednesday morning just 48 hours after having a negative test result when he arrived in Connecticut for the tournament.

“We all got tested Monday—myself, Claude and Ricky. We all came back negative,” Koepka said.

“We had no symptoms. Nothing.”

This positive result came after Elliott, Koepka and Claude Harmon III all went for additional testing after playing a practice round with Graeme McDowell and his caddie on Tuesday.

In his pre-tournament press conference, the four-time Major winner did not seem concerned about Watney’s positive Covid-19 test, saying he is taking it very seriously.

“No, I didn’t have any concern about it. I’ve told everybody on my team they’re pretty much on lockdown.

“If they don’t want to do that, then they don’t have to be with us. It’s pretty simple. I told Claude, I’ve got my chef that’s traveling with me, and I brought basically my own gym, I brought free weights, bands. Everything you see in a gym, we’ve brought.

“There’s no reason that anybody should leave the house. The chef obviously leaves the house to go get food, but that’s about it. But she’s still using the best face mask, everything she can when she gets back, washing her hands, doing all these things, and just trying to limit our exposure.

“I think that’s been the big thing. I’m taking this seriously.

“I’ve had three months off with an injury, four months off with injury, three months off with sitting at home because of Covid, so there’s no — I’ve been eager to go play.

“I’ve been dying to get out here and do what I do, and I love playing, I love competing, and there’s reason for me to go out and do anything other than come to the golf course.”

McDowell’s caddie Ken Comboy also tested positive for the virus, which has meant they have withdrawn too.

Koepka will now decide whether to stay in Hartford or travel back to Jupiter, Florida but one thing he is certain of is doing more testing in the coming days for all the members in his team, along with his girlfriend Jena Sims and his chef.

This news comes after both Nick Watney and Cameron Champ tested positive for the virus in the past week.

It has also been reported that several other players may have had positive results too.

As soon as this is confirmed we will update you.

The PGA Tour is attempting to stop the spread of the virus by ordering over 1,000 Whoop straps for its players, caddies and officials to wear.

