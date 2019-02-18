PGA Tour Players Now Allowed To Wear Shorts In Practice Rounds

Starting this week, players can now wear shorts in PGA Tour practice rounds

The PGA Tour has today announced that players are now allowed to wear shorts in practice rounds and Pro-Ams.

It comes due to a change in the PGA Tour’s Player Appearance guidelines with immediate effect, starting this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship and at the Puerto Rico Open.

Shorts must be knee-length, tailored and neat in appearance. Compression leggings worn underneath shorts must be solid in colour.

Players will still be required to wear trousers in tournament rounds.

This follows on from the European Tour, which announced that players could wear shorts in practice rounds and Pro-Ams back in 2016.

Ian Poulter said at the time, “Its 2016 not 1990. Get rid of the stuffy old rules that hold golf back. Make it more fun (for) everyone.”

PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Co-Chairman James Hahn delivered the message on social media:

Caddies were first allowed to wear shorts, both in practice and Pro-Am rounds, in 1999.

One PGA Tour player who will likely begin wearing shorts in practice rounds is Tiger Woods.

Last year, he was asked about wearing shorts and said, “I would love it.

“We play in some of the hottest climates on the planet. We usually travel with the sun, and a lot of our events are played in the summer.”

Rory McIlroy wears shorts in his European Tour practice rounds and said, “It makes the guys a lot more comfortable… I don’t think there’s anything wrong with professional golfers showing the lower half of their leg.”

Players on the StaySure Tour, formerly the European Tour Senior Tour, have been allowed to wear shorts in tournament days since 2016.