Over 1,000 Whoop straps have been sent to the PGA Tour for players, caddies and officials to wear

PGA Tour Players To Wear Whoop Bands To Stop Covid-19 Spread

Every single player, caddie, official and media member on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Champions will be wearing whoop bands to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

PGA Tour players Nick Watney and Cameron Champ have both tested positive for Covid-19 since Friday, as has Graeme McDowell’s caddie.

On the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour feeder circuit, there have been six positive cases in the first two events back.

To help prevent the spread of the virus, every player, caddie, official and media member will now have to wear a whoop band.

Nick Watney’s whoop band was showing some unusual signs and that was what made him get a test, which ultimately turned out positive.

Whoop bands are watch-like wristbands that monitor things like your heart rate, sleep and exercise.

They are already worn by a number of players on tour including Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

It is said that users who have tested positive for the virus see elevated respiratory rates in the days before feeling ill.

“It’s crazy to say, but [if not for] his Whoop device, we could have been screwed right now because he could have played the rest of the week and ended up contaminating or infecting many other people and we could have been behind the 8-ball severely,” Justin Thomas said.

Will Ahmed, the founder and CEO of Whoop confirmed that over 1,000 units had been sent out to the PGA Tour.

“I can confirm that the PGA Tour has procured over 1,000 WHOOP Straps for all @PGATOUR, @KornFerryTour, and @ChampionsTour players, caddies, media and essential workers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he wrote on social media.

“We are rapidly onboarding everyone in the PGA Tour universe as of yesterday and respect the measures that they are taking to keep the Tour safe.”

The bands are said to collect “physiological data 24/7 to provide the most accurate and granular understanding of your body.”

Whoop is a subscription service where the band comes included in the monthly fee.

