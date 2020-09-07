The 2020/21 PGA Tour season features six Majors including two US Opens and two Masters tournaments

PGA Tour Schedule 2020/21 – Six Majors, 50 Events

The 2020/21 PGA Tour season kicks off once again at Silverado Resort for the Safeway Open in Napa, California.

It will mark the first of 50 tournaments, which is the most events in a single PGA Tour season since 1975.

The bumper season will feature six Majors with two US Opens, two Masters, a PGA Championship and an Open Championship, where Shane Lowry will defend the Claret Jug two years after winning it at Royal Portrush in 2019.

In total, the US Open, Masters and Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship all feature twice, with 44 other unique tournaments.

The Asia Swing looks slightly different this year, with the lucrative CJ Cup and Zozo Championship both relocated from South Korea and Japan to Las Vegas and California respectively, and the WGC-HSBC Champions in China has been cancelled.

The new schedule also features the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which has been postponed a year.

10th-13th September

Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, California

17th-20th September

US OPEN, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

24th-27th September

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

1st-4th October

Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

8th-11th October

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

15th-18th October

The CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, Nevada

22nd-25th October

Zozo Championship @ Sherwood, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, California

29th October – 1st November

Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

5th-8th November

Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

12th-15th November

THE MASTERS, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

19th-22nd November

The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside Course, Plantation Course) St Simons Island, Georgia

26th-29th November

No tournament

3rd-6th December

Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Cameleon Golf Club at the Mayakoba Resort, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

BREAK – Christmas and New Year

7th-10th January

Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

14th-17th January

Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

21st-24th January

The American Express, PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California

28th-31st January

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California

4th-7th February

Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona

11th-14th February

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterrey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, California

18th-21st February

The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

25th-28th February

WGC-Mexico Championship, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico

Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

4th-7th March

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida

11th-14th March

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

18th-21st March

The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

25th-28th March

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

1st-4th April

Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

8th-11th April

THE MASTERS, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

15th-18th April

RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

22nd-25th April

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana

29th April-2nd May

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook, a Salamander Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

6th-9th May

Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

13th-16th May

AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

20th-23rd May

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP, The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

27th-30th May

Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

3rd-6th June

The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

10th-13th June

RBC Canadian Open, St George’s Golf and Country Club, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada

17th-20th June

US OPEN, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course), San Diego, California

24th-27th June

Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

1st-4th July

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

8th-11th July

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

15th-18th July

THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP, Royal St George’s Golf Club, Sandwich, Kent, England

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Trace), Nicholasville, Kentucky

22nd-25th July

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

29th July-1st August

Men’s Olympic Golf, Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Kanto, Japan

5th-8th August

WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Barracuda Championship, Old Greenwood Golf Course, Truckee, California

12th-15th August

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

FedEx Cup Playoffs

19th-22nd August

The Northern Trust, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, New Jersey

26th-29th August

BMW Championship, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland

2nd-5th September

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

