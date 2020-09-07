The 2020/21 PGA Tour season features six Majors including two US Opens and two Masters tournaments
PGA Tour Schedule 2020/21 – Six Majors, 50 Events
The 2020/21 PGA Tour season kicks off once again at Silverado Resort for the Safeway Open in Napa, California.
It will mark the first of 50 tournaments, which is the most events in a single PGA Tour season since 1975.
The bumper season will feature six Majors with two US Opens, two Masters, a PGA Championship and an Open Championship, where Shane Lowry will defend the Claret Jug two years after winning it at Royal Portrush in 2019.
In total, the US Open, Masters and Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship all feature twice, with 44 other unique tournaments.
The Asia Swing looks slightly different this year, with the lucrative CJ Cup and Zozo Championship both relocated from South Korea and Japan to Las Vegas and California respectively, and the WGC-HSBC Champions in China has been cancelled.
The new schedule also features the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which has been postponed a year.
10th-13th September
Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, California
17th-20th September
US OPEN, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York
24th-27th September
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
1st-4th October
Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
8th-11th October
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
15th-18th October
The CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, Nevada
22nd-25th October
Zozo Championship @ Sherwood, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, California
29th October – 1st November
Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
5th-8th November
Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
12th-15th November
THE MASTERS, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
19th-22nd November
The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside Course, Plantation Course) St Simons Island, Georgia
26th-29th November
No tournament
3rd-6th December
Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Cameleon Golf Club at the Mayakoba Resort, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
BREAK – Christmas and New Year
7th-10th January
Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
14th-17th January
Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
21st-24th January
The American Express, PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California
28th-31st January
Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California
4th-7th February
Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona
11th-14th February
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterrey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, California
18th-21st February
The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
25th-28th February
WGC-Mexico Championship, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico
Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
4th-7th March
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida
11th-14th March
The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
18th-21st March
The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
25th-28th March
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
1st-4th April
Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
8th-11th April
THE MASTERS, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
15th-18th April
RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
22nd-25th April
Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana
29th April-2nd May
Valspar Championship, Innisbrook, a Salamander Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida
6th-9th May
Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
13th-16th May
AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
20th-23rd May
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP, The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
27th-30th May
Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
3rd-6th June
The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
10th-13th June
RBC Canadian Open, St George’s Golf and Country Club, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada
17th-20th June
US OPEN, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course), San Diego, California
24th-27th June
Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
1st-4th July
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
8th-11th July
John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
15th-18th July
THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP, Royal St George’s Golf Club, Sandwich, Kent, England
Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Trace), Nicholasville, Kentucky
22nd-25th July
3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
29th July-1st August
Men’s Olympic Golf, Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Kanto, Japan
5th-8th August
WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
Barracuda Championship, Old Greenwood Golf Course, Truckee, California
12th-15th August
Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
FedEx Cup Playoffs
19th-22nd August
The Northern Trust, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, New Jersey
26th-29th August
BMW Championship, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland
2nd-5th September
Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
