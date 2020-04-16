The PGA Tour has announced its new schedule for the rest of the year, starting on 11th June at Colonial

PGA Tour Season To Restart In June Without Fans

The 2020 PGA Tour season is set to resume on 11th June at Colonial Country Club in a fan-less Charles Schwab Challenge.

The Tour has announced it is planning to get back up and running on that date, with the first four events taking place without spectators.

“At this time, the Tour plans to resume play with the first four events closed to the general public but will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

“As such, the Tour will continually review available Covid-19-related protocols that could be implemented at PGA Tour events to ensure the health and well-being for all involved.”

The Charles Schwab Challenge in June will be the first PGA Tour event since The Players Championship, which was cancelled after the first round on 13th March due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The new schedule does not feature a rescheduled Players, but does include the year’s three Majors starting with the USPGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in August.

There will be 13 weeks of tournaments, with 14 tournaments taking place including the opposite-field Barracuda Championship, remaining in the 2020 season, culminating at the Tour Championship at East Lake in early September.

That means that the 2020 PGA Tour season will feature 36 tournaments.

The 2021 season will then get underway a week after the Tour Championship at the Safeway Open in Napa, California, which will be followed by the US Open and Ryder Cup.

The Charles Schwab Challenge (120 players), RBC Heritage (132 players) and the Memorial Tournament (120 players) will all see field size increases to 144 players to provide additional playing opportunities.

Here’s how the schedule is hoped to look for the remainder of the 2020 season:

June 11-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

June 18-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

June 25-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

July 2-July 5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

July 9-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 16-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

July 23-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

August 6-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

August 13-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 20-23: The Northern Trust, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

August 27-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois

September 4-September 7: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

2021 PGA Tour season begins

September 7-13: Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, California

September 14-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

September 21-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

September 21-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

September 28-October 4: Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

October 5-11: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

October 12-18: The CJ CUP @ Nine Bridges, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea

October 19-25: Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

October 26-November 1: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China

October 26-November 1: Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

November 2-8: Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

November 9-15: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

November 16-22: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Sea Island, Georgia

November 23-29: Open week (Thanksgiving)

November 30-December 6: Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

# November 30-December 6: Hero World Challenge, Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

# December 7-13: QBE Shootout, Tiburón GC, Naples, Florida

# December 14-20: PNC Father-Son Challenge, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida

# indicates unofficial event

The PGA Tour also announced that the RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled and the Greenbrier tournament will no longer feature on the schedule after 10 years.

The PGA Tour also announced that the RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled and the Greenbrier tournament will no longer feature on the schedule after 10 years.