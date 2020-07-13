PGA Tour To Continue Without Fans For Remainder Of Season

There will not be fans at any PGA Tour event for the rest of the 2020 season

There will be no fans on-site at any of the PGA Tour’s upcoming events this season due to Covid-19.

Fans were due to return at this week’s Memorial Tournament but that was scrapped due to rising cases in Ohio.

The three FedEx Cup Playoff events announced today that they will go ahead without spectators, as will the upcoming 3M Open, WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, USPGA Championship and Wyndham Championship.

“As we have said from the start, our number one priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week,” said PGA Tour chief tournaments and competitions officer Andy Pazder.

The 2020 season concludes at the Tour Championship at East Lake in early September, with the US Open taking place the following week at Winged Foot in New York.

There has been no official announcement from the USGA regarding their plans for having crowds on-site as of yet.

New York City reported its first day with no new Covid-19-related deaths at the weekend so there could be some cautious hope that fans might be able to attend the US Open.

However, that does still seem unlikely.

The Ryder Cup was due to take place the following week but that has now been officially postponed as fans would have been unable to attend.

It is also still unknown whether the year’s final Major at Augusta National will have fans or ‘patrons’ on-site either.

