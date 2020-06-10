PGA Tour To Hold Minute Silences For George Floyd

The PGA Tour will honour George Floyd and the fight against racism with four minute silences during this week's event

The PGA Tour is to show its respects to George Floyd with four one minute silences during the four rounds at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

The tour will leave the 8.46am tee time free to mark the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that authorities said George Floyd was pinned down to the floor by the Minneapolis police officer.

Three horns will sound at 8.46am each morning with players on and off course asked to observe a minute’s silence.

”It has quickly become a universal symbol for the racial injustice faced by the black community,” the PGA Tour notified players with a memo.

PGA Tour Commisioner Jay Monahan wrote to players last week to express that the minute silences will be “an effort to amplify the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country.”

Harold Varner III is one of just four players with black heritage on the PGA Tour and he had a discussion with Jay Monahan last week.

”I think there will be discussion. I think some will forget about it. I think so many people will move on,” Varner told the Associated Press.

”But the conversation I had with Jay when we weren’t being recorded, I think this week won’t be the last week.

”I’m just super fortunate to be able to say something and it matter, but also be a part of the change.

”Everyone in this society right now is going to be a part of that.”

Tiger Woods last week released a statement saying that he hopes that “through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society.”

The PGA Tour returns this week after a three-month break due to the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The Charles Schwab Challenge features all of the world’s top five players and 16 of the world’s top 20.

The world’s top three players – McIlroy, Rahm and Koepka – will play the first two rounds together in a featured group.

