Phil Mickelson beats Tiger Wood in The Match to win $9million: Reaction

Phil Mickelson beats Tiger Wood in The Match to win $9million: Check out all the reaction from the dramatic event at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas

Phil Mickelson beat Tiger Woods on the 22nd hole of The Match at Shadow Creek on the outskirts of Las Vegas to win $9million.

The event was seen by some as a chance for two of the world’s greatest ever players to go head to head over a dramatic 18 holes for a proper prize.

Others thought that this was an ego polishing event with two of the richest sportsmen in the world having the opportunity to win much more money.

There was some negative coverage earlier in the week when the players were pictured alongside the $9million – with people wondering if the money should actually be donated to charity.

The players did have prop bets throughout the round, with all the money being donated to the charity of choice whoever won the bet.