Lefty was unhappy at the setup of the Ryder Cup course where the USA lost 17.5 - 10.5

Phil Mickelson Calls Le Golf National “Almost Unplayable”

Europe won the 2018 Ryder Cup convincingly by 17.5 to 10.5 points in Paris and there has been some controversy coming from the USA team since their defeat.

Patrick Reed said that Jordan Spieth didn’t want to play with him after their partnership as broken up, an anonymous player said Reed was full of s***, and there were reports of an altercation between Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

And now, Phil Mickelson has criticised the course setup at Le Golf National, where fairways were narrower than regular PGA Tour courses and the rough was thick and juicy.

The five-time major winner, who played in his 12-straight Ryder Cup, lost his Friday afternoon foursomes match with Bryson DeChambeau and then sat out until the Sunday singles, where he lost to Francesco Molinari to hand Europe the trophy.

Mickelson, never known as one of the straightest of hitters, has described the course as “almost unplayable” and said courses like Le Golf National are “a waste of my time.”

After his opening 65 at the Safeway Open, the first event of the 2018/19 PGA Tour season, Lefty said, “I’m 48, I’m not going to play tournaments with rough like that anymore. It’s a waste of my time.

“I’m going to play courses that are playable, and I can play aggressive, attacking, make lots of birdies type of golf I like to play.

“The fairways were 14 to 16 yards wide. The fact is they had brutal rough, almost unplayable and that’s not the way I play.

“I don’t play like that.”