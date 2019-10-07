Lefty wowed the crowds in Vegas by hitting his driver...from a bush!

WATCH: Phil Mickelson Hits Driver From Bushes

Phil Mickelson has always been an entertainer and he gave the crowd a treat during the third round of the Shriners Open.

His ball found a grassy bush to the left of the fairway on the par-5 9th and most golfers may have opted to take a drop.

Not Mickelson though.

Instead, somehow, he had the idea of hitting a driver…and it worked out very well!

Lefty looked to get a very decent strike on the ball and put it back in play to make a par.

Watch the absurd shot below –

That came just a day after Mickelson hit a huge slicing iron from gravel round a tree and onto the green.

Watch that shot below –

Both of these drives would have put him into a lot of trouble at some courses, although it is the open ones he prefers.

“I’m 48, I’m not going to play tournaments with rough like that anymore. It’s a waste of my time,” he said after the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National that featured tight fairways and thick rough.

“I’m going to play courses that are playable, and I can play aggressive, attacking, make lots of birdies type of golf I like to play.

“The fairways were 14 to 16 yards wide. The fact is they had brutal rough, almost unplayable and that’s not the way I play.

“I don’t play like that.”

The five-time Major winner finished in 61st place and is down to 46th in the world, meaning he could fall out of the world’s top 50 for the first time in over 25 years.

Since winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year, he has managed just one top 20 at the Masters.

