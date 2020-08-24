Lefty makes his first start on the over-50s circuit this week after being eliminated from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Phil Mickelson Makes PGA Tour Champions Debut

Phil Mickelson makes his first start on the PGA Tour Champions this week having turned 50 back in June.

The five-time Major winner tees it up at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri, with the event taking place from Monday to Wednesday.

Lefty will be looking to emulate Jim Furyk who recently won in his PGA Tour Champions debut.

Mickelson will likely continue playing mainly on the PGA Tour, having said earlier this year that whilst he’s still hitting ‘bombs’, his priority is the main tour.

He certainly is still hitting bombs, having averaged over 300 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour.

“He hit some bombs out there today,” Lee Janzen said after his practice round with Mickelson on Sunday.

“I know he’s all about hitting the bombs…he outdrove us by 60 yards on one hole.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Mickelson will make his debut this week following his missed cut at The Northern Trust, which meant he finished in the 75th FedEx Cup to miss out on the BMW Championship.

The 50-year-old announced on social media his intentions to play following his missed cut at TPC Boston.

“I’m going to play the Champions event this Monday,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve been playing well and I want to play. I wish I was playing in Chicago next week but excited to play my first Champions event.”

Related: Phil Mickelson What’s in the bag?

Mickelson’s best result of the year came just a few weeks ago at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational where he was T2nd.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Another 50-year-old to make their PGA Tour Champions debut this week is 2002 PGA Champion and Sky Sports commentator Rich Beem.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram