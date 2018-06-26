Lefty spoke to the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis on his moving ball incident at the US Open

Phil Mickelson Opens Up On US Open Moving Ball Incident

Phil Mickelson has spoken out once again over his US Open moving ball incident, this time in a TV interview with the Golf Channel.

Lefty apologised for his actions last week in a text to reporters, saying that he was “embarrassed and disappointed” after he overshadowed the entire US Open by purposely hitting a moving ball on the green.

However, he has spoken again on his actions on the 13th green in the third round at Shinnecock and now that the dust has settled, he appears to have his head straight.

Whilst he initially said he purposely did it to gain an advantage, Mickelson now accepts that his actions were wrong.

Phil was in Chicago promoting the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and spoke to the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis on the incident.