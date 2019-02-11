Phil Mickelson was three shots clear at Pebble Beach with two holes to play when the event was halted because of darkness last night.

Phil Mickelson set for fifth AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title

Phil Mickelson turned a three-shot deficit to Paul Casey into a three-shot advantage and was on the brink of claiming a fifth AT&T Pebble Beach title when play was suspended last night.

Mickelson was six-under for the day at close of play on Sunday with just two holes left to play. The American made his push from the ninth where he fired a superb shot in to within just a foot of the cup.

He made three birdies in a five-hole stretch, during which Casey suffered two bogeys. As the final group stood on the 16th green in gathering darkness, Phil was 18-under-par and Casey had a three-foot par putt to stay at 15-under.

“I can see fine,” said Phil who wanted to get the job done, even if it was in the dark.

“I don’t see how we can finish,” said Casey. “I don’t see how we can play two holes in six minutes – I’d like to.”

Play had been delayed by an hour at the start because of rain and the players were called off again when hail covered the greens in a layer of white.

As Mickelson stood on the 17th tee, the horn sounded calling the golfers off the course.

Mickelson is on the verge of winning for the 44th time in his career, and matching Mark O’Meara with five victories at a tournament he first played in 1995. He is also looking to win on the PGA Tour in the USA for the first time since the 2013 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Paul Casey looks likely to lose a 54-hole lead for a fourth time on the PGA Tour. He maintained his advantage over the left-hander in the early exchanges but, around and after the turn, the veteran Mickelson put his foot to the floor.

Phil played some superb golf over the early part of the back nine to move clear in front. Although he wanted to finish on Sunday, he could understand why Casey didn’t.

“I get where Paul is coming from,” Mickelson said. “We’re going to have a good chance to come out on fresh greens. I have good vision, I can see fine and I wanted to continue. In all honesty, it’s a good thing to play the last two holes in fresh conditions.”

Scott Stallings carded a closing 66 to finish on 15-under-par, tied for second place with Paul Casey.

Jason Day and Si Woo Kim were tied fourth on 13-under.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey, California

7-10 February

Purse: $7,600,000 Par: 72

1 Phil Mickelson (USA) -18 (16)

T2 Scott Stallings (USA) -15 (F)

T2 Paul Casey (Eng) -15 (15)

T4 Jason Day (Aus) -13 (F)

T4 Si Woo Kim (Kor) -13 (F)

6 Scott Langley (USA) -12 (F)

T7 Kevin Streelman (USA) -11 (F)

T7 Brian Gay (USA) -11 (F)

T7 Lucas Glover (USA) -11 (F)

