Mickelson tied the lowest total in PGA Tour Champions history, shooting 191 and 22 under for three rounds

Phil Mickelson Wins In PGA Tour Champions Debut

Phil Mickelson became the second man to win on his PGA Tour Champions debut since 2014, doing just what Jim Furyk did earlier this month.

The 50-year-old dominated the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, winning wire-to-wire by four strokes after opening with a 61 on Monday.

He began his final round with two birdies in his opening four holes before driving the par-4 5th green and making the eagle putt.

Lefty only committed to play after missing out on the BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and it turned out to be a great decision.

Earlier this year he said that whilst he’s still hitting ‘bombs’, his priority is the PGA Tour, and he showed he still has plenty of game for the main tour.

Mickelson made 24 birdies and an eagle over the three rounds to shoot 22 under par for a 191 total, matching the lowest score in PGA Tour Champions history.

““I wasn’t as sharp the back nine. I got off to a good start, though, fortunately to build enough cushion,” Mickelson said after closing with a level par back nine to shoot 66.

“I really enjoyed seeing all the guys again, seeing how they were so accommodating and fun. It’s fun for me to compete. I got to shoot scores and compete.

“There was a lot of good, and there were things I identified I’ve got to work on.”

Mickelson will now try and emulate both Fred Funk and Craig Stadler who won on the PGA Tour after winning on the over-50s circuit.

Lefty will definitely still feel like he can win on the main tour, especially after he finished T2nd at the recent WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

The Californian is teeing it up at the Safeway Open in two weeks in what is the start of the 20/21 PGA Tour season before Winged Foot, where he’ll look to complete the career grand slam.

Mickelson missed out on winning the US Open at Winged Foot in 2006 after he double-bogeyed the 72nd hole.

