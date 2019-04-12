The five-time Major winner has picked up 5-6mph swing speed this season
Phil Mickelson’s Incredible Swing Speed Gain
Phil Mickelson is back playing his best golf and some of that may be down to a huge increase in his swing speed.
Lefty has been driving it a long way in 2019, with an average of more than 304 yards on Tour this season…at the age of 48!
Mickelson says that he has increased his swing speed by around 5-6mph.
“I had a 5-6-mile an hour jump in [swing speed] last year, in really the last three or four months,” he revealed.
“It’s not really a secret,” the five-time Major winner said.
“It was nine months of hard work, and then overnight I was swinging 6 miles an hour faster.
“It was biometric swing studies of my swing, taking weaknesses, making them strengths. It was time in the gym. It was a whole workout process.
“It’s been a lot of work, but days like this make it worthwhile.”
Mickelson also led the field in driving distance at the recent Desert Classic where he was hitting it noticeably further than his playing partners Adam Long and Adam Hadwin in the final round.
As well as distance, he also appears to have increased his accuracy this season.
In the opening round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he hit every single fairway for the first time on the PGA Tour in over 20 years.
“History was made today,” Mickelson said after round one.
“To the best of my knowledge, it’s taken me 27 years and a few months to hit all fairways in a single round in competition. I may have done it before, but I don’t ever recall doing it.”
