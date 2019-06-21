Frenchman Clement Berardo lost all of his golf balls in 16 holes during the Andalucía-Costa del Sol Match Play 9

Challenge Tour Player Disqualified After Running Out Of Golf Balls

Clement Berardo was disqualified from this week’s event on the Challenge Tour for running out of golf balls.

The Frenchman was playing in the Andalucía-Costa del Sol Match Play 9 near Malaga and had to walk off on the 16th hole after losing his final golf ball.

Berardo, ranked 1,909th in the world, had a nightmare round and was 10 over par after 15 holes.

He began the day with a quadruple-bogey nine on the par-5 1st, where he presumably lost two golf balls.

It didn’t get any better for him, as two bogeys at 6 and 8 were compounded by a double-bogey at the par-5 10th.

Presumably another ball went at the 10th, but two more could well have gone at the 6th and 8th in those dropped shots, considering that the 6th is a short 315 yard par-4 and the 8th is another par-5.

Two more dropped shots followed at 14 and 15 to take him to 10 over, and then all of his golf balls disappeared on the 16th, ensuring that he was disqualified for not completing his round.

Similar scenes could have happened at Pebble Beach in 2000 when Tiger Woods teed it up on the 18th hole in the third round and lost a ball in the water left.

That meant that he only had one golf ball left in his bag, which caddie Steve Williams knew but Tiger didn’t.

It happened because Woods had taken some balls up to his hotel room to practise his putting after play was suspended due to bad weather.

He forgot to replace the balls, but luckily had just enough to finish his third round before going on to win by 15 strokes the next day.