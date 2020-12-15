Who came out on top when we asked our forum?

Who Would Be Your Player Of The Year For 2020?

We asked our forum members who would get their nod when it came down to who their most outstanding player. And it was a two-horse race at best..

It should be noted that the question was asked before Lee Westwood won the Race to Dubai and A Lim Kim won the U.S. Women’s Open…

Dustin Johnson 67%

Bryson DeChambeau 23%

Emily Kristine Pedersen 6%

Sophia Popov 2%

Others 2%

Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa all failed to register a vote.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bdill93 – It’s not even close for me! I’m fascinated watching Bryson do his thing, everyone watches to see what Bryson is going to do next (get bigger by the sounds of things). He was a good player before he started this mission to get long, he’s now won a major. Cant wait for 2021. Special mention goes to Hatton for the hoodie! Love it!

Traminator – For the first time since Tiger burst onto the scene in 1997, he was not the biggest talking point when he played this year. Bryson has shaken up the golf world in 2020, winning the US Open along the way. No brainer for me.

evemccc – I think DJ is the best player in the world and I think when all the main contenders are firing, he has the highest ceiling. He’s rightfully World No. 1. But Bryson is the story of the year no questions. The question isn’t asking ‘who’s the best golfer?’ — you could look at the OWGR for that. Therefore Bryson is the Player of the Year — he’s been the main story and won a major by a big margin and another PGA Tour event.

Dustin Johnson

Lord Tyrion – World no.1, Fedex winner, 2 other PGA wins, Masters winner. That is some season. When winning he has looked the world’s best each time, so in control.

Grant85 – The answer is DJ. Dominant on tour and capped it off with the Masters. Others have chipped in with good results, but no-one else has played the level that DJ has played since the PGA Championship, he has basically won or contended every tournament for about a three-month stretch including winning the Masters by a country mile.

YorkshireStu – It’s hard to look at anyone other than Dustin Johnson. Bryson has to have a special mention as probably the most high profile or special talent of the year. He has brought a lot of attention to the sport which can only be a positive.

BiMGuy – Best professional golfer of the year is DJ by a mile. It’s not even close. BDC has had a great year by any measure, and made a lot of noise for himself to become ‘the story’. But he’s not up to DJ’s standard, who has quietly just gone about his business.

rksquire – DJ, purely for tournament golfing reasons, results speak for themselves. A long way back in second is BDC, not solely for his tournament play but also for his off season revamp and strategy about how to get better and then to put it into practice.

Imurg – Bryson’s done well and made a lot of noise but I don’t think you can look past DJ. A quick look at the OWGR shows that DJ has amassed more points this year than anyone else, apart from Rahm, have even got in total. Add to that, he’s played 5-7 fewer events than the rest of the top 5. Top 10 in all three majors, winning one. Winning the FedEx. World #1 – only the Shark and the Tiger have been there longer and DJ will be there well into 2021. That, to me, is the no-brainer.

Orikoru – Bryson would win if it was ‘most talked about golfer of the year’. DJ’s form and consistency has been unreal so it has to be him. He won four events to Bryson’s two, and lost a play-off in another – one of his wins he was 30 under par, I mean, what the hell! Set the new record for Masters score too. No contest.

sunshine – Dustin by miles – no question.

clubchamp98 – It’s like in football if you say how many of City’s team would get in the Liverpool team and vice versa. How many golfers would like DJs game? Would DJ swap his game for anyone else’s? I wouldn’t. He’s been head and shoulders above for me.

LiverpoolPhil – Surely it’s only DJ. BDC has created more headlines. Morikawa has also done well. Pedersen winning three in a row is outstanding but it’s hard to look past DJ.

HomerJSimpson – Definitely DJ. I can’t vote for BDC even though you have to admire someone with so much conviction in ploughing his own furrow. That does resonate with me. I would mention Pedersen as irrespective of who is in front of you to win three times in a row is still impressive.

SatchFan – DJ is a no brainer, but enough of the insults….

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Kaz – It might just be recency bias but I thought Emily Pedersen even before I saw your shortlist. In the men’s comp I’d go for DJ.

And finally before we all get too carried away with DJ…

Sports_Fanatic – Just to shoehorn a stat in as Tiger’s stats are so phenomenal and it does mention DJ. “This is Dustin Johnson’s 106th career week as the no. 1 ranked player in the OWGR, tying Rory McIlroy for 3rd-most all-time. If DJ holds the number one spot every week until Christmas 2031, he’ll tie Tiger Woods’ record of 683 weeks.” @JustinRayGolf

