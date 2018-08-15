Yellow Titleist caps and bucket hats will be worn by competitors this week on the PGA Tour

Players And Caddies To Honour Jarrod Lyle With Yellow Hats At Wyndham

The golfing world was rocked by the news that Jarrod Lyle had passed away last week and players were seen wearing yellow ribbons on their hats at the USPGA Championship to honour the Aussie.

Lyle sadly died after a year-long battle with his third spell of leukaemia.

Players and caddies will once again honour the two-time Web.com Tour winner this week by wearing his trademark yellow Titleist caps and bucket hats.

The colour of yellow meant a lot to Lyle due to the ‘Leuk the duck’ mascot for his Challenge charity which was set up to help children with cancer.

The yellow bucket hats and caps featuring the ‘JL’ initials will be worn by players and caddies at this week’s Wyndham Championship.

Tour Player Zac Blair posted an image of the hats on social media, writing “Everyone that’s been asking about the Jarrod Lyle Titleist hats…just got word that Titleist will be donating hats to Challenge.org.au where you can buy them”

Kyle Thompson also posted an image of one of the hats:

Related: Jarrod Lyle dies aged 36 – golfing world pays tribute

For the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels