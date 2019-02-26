Our latest podcast looks at DJ's Mexico win and what his legacy will be as well as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' Masters prospects...

Podcast: Is DJ An All-Time Great + Rory’s Augusta Chances

This week Tom and Elliott look back over the WGC-Mexico Championship including Dustin Johnson’s free drop from behind a tree.

We ask whether the former (and next week’s) World Number One will go down as an all-time great.

We also discuss Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods plus preview this week’s Tour action with the Honda Classic and Oman Open.

Neil Tappin offers some tips on buying fairway woods and we finish up with a quiz, enjoy!

Golf Monthly Podcast Search for 'Golf Monthly Clubhouse' in your usual podcast provider to subscribe Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen on Soundcloud:

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here

Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here