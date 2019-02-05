This week we discuss Sergio Garcia's Saudi DQ, rant on the Rules of Golf and have exclusives from Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka

Podcast: ‘Garcia Needs To Take A Long, Hard Look At Himself’

This week Tom and Elliott discuss Sergio Garcia’s Saudi Arabia DQ and rant on the Rules of Golf after recent controversies with Rickie Fowler, Branden Grace, Haotong Li and Denny McCarthy.

We have exclusive interviews with Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, look ahead to what’s on Tour this week and finish with a quiz.

