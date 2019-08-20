Podcast: Gary Player + Is The FedEx Cup Broken?

Nine-time Major winner Gary Player speaks to the Clubhouse Podcast this week in a fascinating interview.

As well as that, Tom and Elliott have plenty to discuss on a busy podcast with slow play, easy golf courses and the FedEx Cup format on the agenda amongst other things.

Enjoy!

Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here