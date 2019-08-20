This week's podcast features an interview with nine-time Major winner Gary Player
Podcast: Gary Player + Is The FedEx Cup Broken?
Nine-time Major winner Gary Player speaks to the Clubhouse Podcast this week in a fascinating interview.
As well as that, Tom and Elliott have plenty to discuss on a busy podcast with slow play, easy golf courses and the FedEx Cup format on the agenda amongst other things.
Enjoy!
