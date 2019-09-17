This week we are at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship
Podcast: Live From The BMW PGA Championship
This we we are live from Wentworth as GM Digital Editor Neil Tappin and golf photographer Kevin Murray join Elliott Heath.
We chat about the course, the favourites, outsiders and more, plus we hear from Paul Casey at the end.
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here
Expand BMW PGA Championship Betting Tips 2019
BMW PGA Championship Betting Tips 2019
Who is going to win a Wentworth?
Expand BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2019 – Rounds One And Two
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2019 – Rounds One And Two
Check out the tee times for the first…
Expand BMW PGA Championship Preview And TV Times
BMW PGA Championship Preview And TV Times
One of the strongest fields in the tournament's…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels