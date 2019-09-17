Podcast: Live From The BMW PGA Championship

This we we are live from Wentworth as GM Digital Editor Neil Tappin and golf photographer Kevin Murray join Elliott Heath.

We chat about the course, the favourites, outsiders and more, plus we hear from Paul Casey at the end.

