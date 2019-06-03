More Kuchar controversy, an excellent win for Patrick Cantlay and are we in an era of American dominance?

Podcast: “I Think This Is The Worst Thing Kuchar Has Done”

In this week’s Clubhouse we discuss a brilliant win for Patrick Cantlay and look back at his difficult career so far after amazing success as an amateur.

We also debate Matt Kuchar’s rules controversy, look back on the Belgian Knockout, preview the RBC Canadian Open and finish with our usual quiz.

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here

Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here

Trending On Golf Monthly

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here