Podcast: “I Think This Is The Worst Thing Kuchar Has Done”

Elliott Heath

More Kuchar controversy, an excellent win for Patrick Cantlay and are we in an era of American dominance?

In this week’s Clubhouse we discuss a brilliant win for Patrick Cantlay and look back at his difficult career so far after amazing success as an amateur.

We also debate Matt Kuchar’s rules controversy, look back on the Belgian Knockout, preview the RBC Canadian Open and finish with our usual quiz.

