Porsche European Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Alexander Levy 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman was in prime position to make a run for the Ryder Cup when he won the Trophee Hassan II back in April. But has since suffered a drop in form. This week he plays in an event that he won in 2016 and lost in a play-off last season.

Scott Hend 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Australian is in a good run of form with four top 15 finishes in his last six starts, including a good run at the Scottish Open. Will be refreshed having not made the field at The Open, and I think he should enjoy the test.

Tom Lewis 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman will take heart from a good battle at The Open last week, and it is now three cuts made in as many tournaments. Also made the cut here last year, so has some important course knowledge.

Edoardo Molinari 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – If there is going to be one thing to fire you up, your brother winning a Major Championship is surely that. Just fancy him to put in a performance this week following Francesco’s heroics at Carnoustie.

The best of luck to you, please bet responsibly. 18+. Terms and Conditions apply.