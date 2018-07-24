The European Tour’s first event since a dramatic Open Championship is the Porsche European Open Golf Betting Tips
After the excitement of the Open Championship at Carnoustie it is time for the European Tour to move to continental Europe for the Porsche European Open, being played at the Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg.
Last season Jordan Smith won a dramatic play-off to see of Alexander Levy to win the event, Smith is 25/1 to retain the title.
Favourites for the event are Paul Casey (9/1) and Patrick Reed (9/1) – both of whom will help give the tournament some much needed attention.
Porsche European Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Alexander Levy 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman was in prime position to make a run for the Ryder Cup when he won the Trophee Hassan II back in April. But has since suffered a drop in form. This week he plays in an event that he won in 2016 and lost in a play-off last season.
Scott Hend 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Australian is in a good run of form with four top 15 finishes in his last six starts, including a good run at the Scottish Open. Will be refreshed having not made the field at The Open, and I think he should enjoy the test.
Tom Lewis 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman will take heart from a good battle at The Open last week, and it is now three cuts made in as many tournaments. Also made the cut here last year, so has some important course knowledge.
Edoardo Molinari 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – If there is going to be one thing to fire you up, your brother winning a Major Championship is surely that. Just fancy him to put in a performance this week following Francesco’s heroics at Carnoustie.
