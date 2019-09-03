The European Tour has a high-class field in attendance for the event being played at Green Eagle Golf Courses near Hamburg
Porsche European Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour continues to have the full attention of the golf world with the Porsche European Open taking place at Green Eagle Golf Courses near Hamburg.
Due to there not being a PGA Tour event this week there is a super strong field in attendance. Xander Schauffele (11/2), Paul Casey (7/1), Patrick Reed (8/1) and Matt Kuchar (12/1) are all in attendance.
Last year Richard McEvoy won his first European Tour event after Bryson DeChambeau blew up on the back 9 – McEvoy is 200/1 to win the event again this year.
Porsche European Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Adri Arnaus 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard continues to have a very good season without getting a win. 6th last week he has now 4 top 10s this year with three runner-up finishes.
Renato Paratore 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Italian was a shot behind McEvoy last year and has had two top 20s in a row including a 12th last week. Good at these odds.
Guido Migliozzi 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Italian has won twice on tour this year and that has helped him rise over 400 places in the world rankigns to now sit just outside the top 100. These odds seem far too long to ignore.
Adrian Otaegui 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard is on a bit of a tough run of form, with four missed cuts in a row. But the two time European Tour winner was 5th here in 2017 and so is decent at this price.
