Porsche European Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour continues to have the full attention of the golf world with the Porsche European Open taking place at Green Eagle Golf Courses near Hamburg.

Due to there not being a PGA Tour event this week there is a super strong field in attendance. Xander Schauffele (11/2), Paul Casey (7/1), Patrick Reed (8/1) and Matt Kuchar (12/1) are all in attendance.

Last year Richard McEvoy won his first European Tour event after Bryson DeChambeau blew up on the back 9 – McEvoy is 200/1 to win the event again this year.

