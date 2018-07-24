After The Open Championship at Carnoustie, the European Tour heads for Germany this week where Jordan Smith will defend the Porsche European Open at the Green Eagle Golf Courses.

Porsche European Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

A strong international field has assembled to contest the Porsche European Open at the Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg this week. Many players who competed in The Open at Carnoustie last week have made the journey to Germany.

Masters champion Patrick Reed will once again play in the Porsche European Open and he is joined on the start list by fellow Americans Pat Perez and Byrond DeChambeau. 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel will also tee it up as will Ryder Cup hopeful Paul Casey.

This event was first contested on the European Tour in 1978 when Bobby Wadkins was the victor at Walton Heath GC. The tournament has been played at some of the finest courses – Turnberry, Sunningdale, Royal Liverpool and for a number of years at the K Club in Ireland. Previous winners of the competition include: Bernhard Langer, Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam, Tom Kite, Sandy Lyle, Lee Westwood and Colin Montgomerie.

The event disappeared from the schedule after the 2009 season but made a welcome return in 2015 when Thongchai Jaidee was the winner. France’s Alexander Levy won in 2016 and Jordan Smith of England came out on top last season. Smith finished 72 holes on 13-under, tied with the defending champion Alex Levy but the Englishman made a birdie on the second extra hole to claim the victory.

At 7,583 yards, the Green Eagle Course is among the longest on the European Tour and, with five par 5s (three of them stretching beyond 600 yards,) it’s a course that will demand strong hitting.

The weather looks set to be pretty hot with temperatures around 30C. Rain could be a factor on Saturday.

Venue: Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

Date: Jul 26-29

Course stats: par 72, 7,583 yards

Purse: $2,000,000

Defending champion: Jordan Smith (-13)

How to watch the Porsche European Open

TV Coverage:

Thursday 26 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am

Friday 27 – Sky Sports Golf from 10am

Saturday 28 – Sky Sports Golf from 12pm

Sunday 29 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am

Players to watch:

Pat Perez – He looked good at Carnoustie through 36-holes and, despite a disappointing third round, he will be pleased with his top-20 finish. He’s a great competitor who can adapt to the conditions.

Zander Lombard – The South African may have faded on Sunday at Carnoustie, but he showed great form in the first three rounds and will take confidence from that. He finished in the top-10 in this event last year.

Aaron Rai – The Englishman has been on a good run of form since a tie for fifth in the BMW International Open. He was tied ninth in the Scottish Open two weeks ago.

Key hole: 18th. A classic finishing hole where anything will be possible. On paper it looks easy – a par-5 of only 517 yards. It will be easily reachable in two and there should be plenty of birdies and eagles. But with water all down the left side and short of the putting surface, there could be some big numbers too.