The European Tour is getting towards the end of the season, check out who the GM Tipster has picked to do well with these Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips

Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips

While most people are watching either the Tour Championship or looking forward to the Ryder Cup there is a good European Tour event this week in the form of the Portugal Masters being played at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

Last year Lucas Bjerregaard won the event – he is 18/1 to defend his title – he won the event by a comfortable four shots.

Favourites this week are Ryder Cuppers Thorbjorn Olesen (16/1) and Sergio Garcia (18/1) – who will both be wanting to find good form before the battle at Le Golf National.

The GM Tipster is having another profitable season, check out his results at our Golf Betting Tips homepage.