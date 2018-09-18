The European Tour is getting towards the end of the season, check out who the GM Tipster has picked to do well with these Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips
Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips
While most people are watching either the Tour Championship or looking forward to the Ryder Cup there is a good European Tour event this week in the form of the Portugal Masters being played at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.
Last year Lucas Bjerregaard won the event – he is 18/1 to defend his title – he won the event by a comfortable four shots.
Favourites this week are Ryder Cuppers Thorbjorn Olesen (16/1) and Sergio Garcia (18/1) – who will both be wanting to find good form before the battle at Le Golf National.
The GM Tipster is having another profitable season, check out his results at our Golf Betting Tips homepage.
Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Eddie Pepperell 4 points each way at 24/1 with Sportnation.bet – 6th last week means he has four top 10s in his last six starts, was also 3rd here last year, green lights flashing everywhere.
Nacho Elvira 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard has finshed 9th the last two years at this event, he was also 4th just a couple of weeks ago at the European Masters – a horse for the course.
Andrew Johnston 1 point each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – Beef has been having an up and down year. Was 10th a few weeks back at the Nordea Masters and 2nd at the Hero Indian Open, so he has the game if he can just find the consistency.
Thomas Aiken 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African is a long time supporter of this event appearing in 8 different playings. Has a best placed finish of 12th – was 2nd at the Nordea Masters recently, so in some decent nick, worth a punt at this price.
