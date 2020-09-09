Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020 - The European Tour returns to Vilamoura this week - who will win?

Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020

Benjamin Hebert – 4 points each way at 30/1 with Betfred – The Frenchman was T3rd at The Belfry a couple of weeks ago and is looking for his first European Tour victory after six Challenge Tour wins in his career and three runners-up finishes on the European Tour last year. He missed the cuts at the PGA Championship and Andalucia Masters, which were both on very difficult golf courses. Having had last weekend off, he has had a nice amount of preparation for the very scoreable Vilamoura. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Brandon Stone – 3 points each way at 35/1 with Betfred – Stone finished runner-up here in 2019 so will have some good vibes when he stands on the 1st tee on Thursday morning. The South African is a proven winner on tour and is looking for his first win in a couple of years. He was 2nd in Oman pre-lockdown and also T6th at the English Championship last month.

Alvaro Quiros – 2 points each way at 100/1 with Betfred – The big-hitting Spaniard posted a very solid T17th at Valderrama last week, putting an end to a poor spell of three consecutive missed cuts. He does miss a lot of cuts these days but did win this event back in 2008. Worth a go at 100/1.

Adrien Saddier – 1 point each way at 125/1 with Betfred – Saddier was 4th here last year and also finished 3rd in Oman followed by 12th in Qatar and 18th in Austria. Very long odds but could bag some each way cash.

Tommy Fleetwood headlines the Portugal Masters this week down in the Algarve.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The Englishman is by far the highest-ranked played in the field this week and is tournament favourite at 11/2 with Betfred.

Other favourites include George Coetzee (14/1), Haotong Li (20/1), Ryan Fox (25/1) and Jorge Campillo (28/1).

Last year, Steven Brown won his maiden European Tour title and he is around 45-55/1 if you fancy his chances of retaining the title.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.