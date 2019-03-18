The Englishman was verbally abused by the fans at TPC Sawgrass during the Players Championship
Poulter On Abusive Fans: “Idiots That Can’t Handle A Couple Of Beers’
Ian Poulter, not for the first time, has spoken out on the abusive behaviour from fans on the PGA Tour.
The crowds were rowdy last week at TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship and Ian Poulter was subject to some abuse from what he described as “idiots that can’t handle a couple of beers.”
The European Ryder Cup hero was playing his final round at Sawgrass alongside Brian Gay who actually apologised to the Englishman for the crowd’s behaviour.
Poulter wrote on Instagram after his final round, “Really feel sad for my kids who had to walk around today listening to fans who were non stop verbally abusing today.
“Real shame in this day an age we still have a few idiots that can’t handle a couple of beers. Oh well remember the good times #havesomerespect #itsjustagame.
“It wouldn’t happen at Augusta…
“Sad when your playing partner apologizes about the fans..”
Ian Poulter Responds After Shocking US Open Fan Behaviour
The European Ryder Cup hero was targeted by…
McIlroy: Diamond One Of The Best Caddies On Tour
McIlroy has stuck up for his bagman and…
Who is Rory McIlroy’s Wife?
Who is Rory McIlroy's wife? We get to…
Butch Harmon Retires From Sky Sports Golf
Butch Harmon, arguably golf's greatest instructor, plans to…
This isn’t the first time Poults has complained about fan behaviour on the PGA Tour.
At last year’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills, Poulter was verbally abused by fans, some of whom were laughing when he was missing putts and willing his ball off of the green on the slopey, extreme putting surfaces.
“Verbally abused on every hole does get a little old.. That’s not really golf either,” Poulter tweeted at the time.
Ryder Cup in 2024 COULD become a little silly, just like today was.”
The Ryder Cup he is referring to is at Bethpage Black, also in New York like Shinnecock Hills.
Bethpage hosts this year’s USPGA Championship in May, so let’s hope the fan behaviour doesn’t get out of hand there like it did at Shinnecock, and at Sawgrass last week.
Ian Poulter Responds After Shocking US Open Fan Behaviour
The European Ryder Cup hero was targeted by…
McIlroy: Diamond One Of The Best Caddies On Tour
McIlroy has stuck up for his bagman and…
Who is Rory McIlroy’s Wife?
Who is Rory McIlroy's wife? We get to…
Butch Harmon Retires From Sky Sports Golf
Butch Harmon, arguably golf's greatest instructor, plans to…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels