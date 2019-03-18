The Englishman was verbally abused by the fans at TPC Sawgrass during the Players Championship

Poulter On Abusive Fans: “Idiots That Can’t Handle A Couple Of Beers’

Ian Poulter, not for the first time, has spoken out on the abusive behaviour from fans on the PGA Tour.

The crowds were rowdy last week at TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship and Ian Poulter was subject to some abuse from what he described as “idiots that can’t handle a couple of beers.”

The European Ryder Cup hero was playing his final round at Sawgrass alongside Brian Gay who actually apologised to the Englishman for the crowd’s behaviour.

Poulter wrote on Instagram after his final round, “Really feel sad for my kids who had to walk around today listening to fans who were non stop verbally abusing today.

“Real shame in this day an age we still have a few idiots that can’t handle a couple of beers. Oh well remember the good times #havesomerespect #itsjustagame.

“It wouldn’t happen at Augusta…

“Sad when your playing partner apologizes about the fans..”