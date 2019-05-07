Chris Kirk is taking time away from the PGA Tour after relapses with alcohol abuse and depression

Pro Announces Leave Due To Alcohol Abuse And Depression

Chris Kirk has announced that he is leaving the PGA Tour indefinitely due to a fight against alcoholism and depression.

The four-time PGA Tour winner revealed on social media that has been dealing with alcohol abuse and depression “for some time now” and that he couldn’t fix it on his own after multiple relapses.

“Tomorrow I will celebrate my 34th birthday but I have already begun a new and better chapter in my life. Thank you to my friends and family for being there for me,” he wrote, along with a statement attached.

The statement reads –

“I have dealt with alcohol abuse and depression for some time now.

“I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses I have come to realize that I can’t fix this on my own.

“I will be taking an indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to deal with these issues.

“I don’t know when I will be back, but for now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves.

“Thank you for the support.”