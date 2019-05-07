Chris Kirk is taking time away from the PGA Tour after relapses with alcohol abuse and depression
Pro Announces Leave Due To Alcohol Abuse And Depression
Chris Kirk has announced that he is leaving the PGA Tour indefinitely due to a fight against alcoholism and depression.
The four-time PGA Tour winner revealed on social media that has been dealing with alcohol abuse and depression “for some time now” and that he couldn’t fix it on his own after multiple relapses.
“Tomorrow I will celebrate my 34th birthday but I have already begun a new and better chapter in my life. Thank you to my friends and family for being there for me,” he wrote, along with a statement attached.
The statement reads –
“I have dealt with alcohol abuse and depression for some time now.
“I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses I have come to realize that I can’t fix this on my own.
“I will be taking an indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to deal with these issues.
“I don’t know when I will be back, but for now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves.
“Thank you for the support.”
Kirk isn’t the only PGA Tour player to deal with substance troubles, after Robert Garrigus was recently banned for marijuana.
“After a long period of sobriety, I had a relapse and subsequently failed a drug test for marijuana,” Garrigus wrote in a statament in March.
A drug, that although legal in many states, is not permitted under the PGA Tour’s anti-doping rules. I mention that it is legal in many states not as an excuse, but as a word of warning to many people who use or try marijuana. Legal doesn’t mean it isn’t addictive and legal doesn’t mean there aren’t potentially severe consequences if you use it.
