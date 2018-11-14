Austin Cook said playing with Tiger Woods was more nerve-wracking than when he won his maiden PGA Tour title

Pro Describes What It’s Like Playing With Tiger Woods

For many of today’s current crop of Tour Pros, Tiger Woods has been their idol for their entire lives.

Woods was pretty much the dominant force from 1997 all the way up until 2009 so players in their early and mid 20s will have seen the 14-time major winner at his best growing up.

With Woods’ comeback this year, it has given players who have looked up to him for decades the chance to compete with him, and sometimes even get the chance to tee it up with him in competition.

One of them is Austin Cook, winner of last year’s RSM Classic, who got the chance to play with Tiger in the final round at The Northern Trust.

Related: Tiger Woods turns down huge appearance fee for Saudi Arabia event

Both players began the day well behind the lead so it would have been just another regular tournament day for Cook, but his 14-time major-winning playing partner added an entirely different pressure.

Cook described what it was like playing with Woods prior to his title defence this week, stating that he was more nervous for that round than during the final round of last year’s tournament where he went on to pick up his first PGA Tour title.

Related: RSM Classic betting tips

“I was so nervous in that round. I was more nervous than I was on Sunday [at last year’s RSM Classic] because I was playing with Tiger,” he said.

“I told my caddie on the first tee, ‘Dude, I haven’t been this nervous since I got in my first PGA Tour event.’ I couldn’t tell you how that conversation got started, either.”