John Peterson showed some frustration during the Web.com Tour finals

WATCH: Pro Golfer Snaps Putter Over Knee

The Web.com Tour finals have begun this week with stars of the second-tier Tour and those who didn’t quite make the FedEx Cup Playoffs battling it out for their 2019 PGA Tour cards.

It can all get a bit stressful with golfers playing for their livelihoods and one pro in particular, John Peterson, was seen showing some frustration.

The American made a nice putt on the 15th hole and proceeded to snap his putter over his knee whilst walking off the green.

Whilst the graphic said it was for par, he was actually actually putting for his third straight bogey in a row.

That bogey dropped him to four over par and at the time of writing he is second-last in T135th spot.

Peterson joked on Twitter after that he was rolling it nicely with his 52° wedge on the final three holes.

He most certainly isn’t the first professional to lose their rag or break one of their clubs and he won’t be the last.

Here are some other times pro golfers lost their tempers…