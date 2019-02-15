The PGA Pro hit six tee shots out of play on just the 2nd hole of the tournament

Pro Makes A 17 In Web.com Tour Event

Ben DeArmond had a struggle on the Web.com Tour yesterday, shooting 91 in a round that featured a 17 on his second hole of a tournament.

The American is playing on a sponsors exemption at the Suncoast Classic and got off to a bad-ish start with a bogey on the first. It would all go wrong on the next.

He made a 17 which included seven penalty strokes.

The South Floridian hit six tee shots out of play on the 491 yard par-4 which features water right and OOB left. He eventually found the fairway with his 13th shot and made a five with that ball.

That took him to 14 over par after two holes…ouch!

DeArmond found himself 18 over after seven, but then played his last 11 holes in just one over with 10 pars. Pretty decent bounce back.

He eventually signed for a 19 over par round of 91 and is, perhaps unsurprisingly, last in the field.

After his round he said, “If you learn anything from me today, it’s don’t withdraw, don’t give up, have fun with it. It’s a game, everybody has a bad day.”

DeArmond is 27 back of round one leader Maverick McNealy, but only 11 back of two-time Major champion Angel Cabrera who carded an 80.