The PGA Pro hit six tee shots out of play on just the 2nd hole of the tournament
Pro Makes A 17 In Web.com Tour Event
Ben DeArmond had a struggle on the Web.com Tour yesterday, shooting 91 in a round that featured a 17 on his second hole of a tournament.
The American is playing on a sponsors exemption at the Suncoast Classic and got off to a bad-ish start with a bogey on the first. It would all go wrong on the next.
He made a 17 which included seven penalty strokes.
The South Floridian hit six tee shots out of play on the 491 yard par-4 which features water right and OOB left. He eventually found the fairway with his 13th shot and made a five with that ball.
That took him to 14 over par after two holes…ouch!
DeArmond found himself 18 over after seven, but then played his last 11 holes in just one over with 10 pars. Pretty decent bounce back.
He eventually signed for a 19 over par round of 91 and is, perhaps unsurprisingly, last in the field.
After his round he said, “If you learn anything from me today, it’s don’t withdraw, don’t give up, have fun with it. It’s a game, everybody has a bad day.”
Related: Golfer shoots 127 in US Open qualifying
DeArmond is 27 back of round one leader Maverick McNealy, but only 11 back of two-time Major champion Angel Cabrera who carded an 80.
Sergio Garcia Cards Record Worst Score On 15 At Augusta National
Sergio Garcia Cards Horror 13 At Masters 15th
What is the highest score on a hole in a Major?
It was racked up in the 1938 US…
Matt Kuchar Has Say On Caddie Pay Controversy
The American has come under fire for paying…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels