John Catlin has been removed from this week's field after breaching the European Tour's Covid-19 protocol

Pro Thrown Out Of English Championship After Restaurant Visit

American pro John Catlin has been thrown out of this week’s English Championship after leaving the European Tour bubble and visiting a restaurant.

He and his caddie Nathan Mulrooney breached the tour’s Covid-19 protocol in visiting the restaurant yesterday.

It was a local restaurant to this week’s venue Hanbury Manor but European Tour players can only stay in the hotel or go to the golf course.

The European Tour says that the duo has been “withdrawn from the tournament with immediate effect as a result.”

Catlin said: “I apologise to my fellow players and everyone involved with the tournament this week for this error of judgement. I understand the European Tour’s decision and accept the sanction.”

Catlin will be replaced in the tournament by South African Wilco Nienaber.

The European Tour’s protocols are very strict and players and caddies must stay together and only travel together.

Sami Valimaki’s caddie Kyle Roadley recently told us that players and caddies are not even allowed to stop for petrol on their way to the golf course.

Catlin finished T51st at last week’s Hero Open in his only start on the UK Swing so far.

It remains to be seen whether he will be teeing it up next week.

The American has won four times as a pro with three wins coming in 2018 on the Asian Tour.

He also won the 2019 Thailand Open on the Asian Tour.

The European Tour’s third event of the UK Swing takes place at Hanbury Manor this week with the English Championship.

The tour then heads to Wales for the Celtic Classic and Wales Open before the UK Championship at The Belfry.

