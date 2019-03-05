Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips - who does the Gm tipster think will do well at Doha Golf Club this week?

Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour stick to the Middle East this week with the Qatar Masters being played at Doha Golf Club.

Eddie Pepperell won last year, but the Englishman is not in attendance this week due to appearing on the PGA Tour at Bay Hill – this is disappointing as I always like to see the defending champion back at the place where they had had success in the previous year.

Favourites of the players who are teeing it up are Thomas Pieters (9/1), Jordan Smith (20/1) and Tom Lewis 22/1.

