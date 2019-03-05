Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips - who does the Gm tipster think will do well at Doha Golf Club this week?
Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour stick to the Middle East this week with the Qatar Masters being played at Doha Golf Club.
Eddie Pepperell won last year, but the Englishman is not in attendance this week due to appearing on the PGA Tour at Bay Hill – this is disappointing as I always like to see the defending champion back at the place where they had had success in the previous year.
Favourites of the players who are teeing it up are Thomas Pieters (9/1), Jordan Smith (20/1) and Tom Lewis 22/1.
Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Tom Lewis 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Playing as good as golf as he ever has, the Englishman has three top 10s in his last six starts and that is on the back of two wins last year. Pushing to get inside the world’s top 50 before the US Masters cut-off date (58th currently).
Jorge Campillo 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – 13th here a couple of years back and was 2nd last week in Oman. The Spaniard ticks a lot of boxes for why he could go one place better this week.
Pablo Larrazabal 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – He was 4th last year in Qatar and was 6th in Abu Dhabi this year. Had a shocker last week when he was playing at the same time as the sandstorm in his second round nd never recovered. As ever with Pablo a lot depends on his putting.
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano 1 point each way at 200/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard has one best records in the event in this field. Two top 10s and three top 20s in his last three starts means he is a perfect punt at this price.
